Brazil retailer GPA swings to net profit, EBITDA slips
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil retailer GPA swings to net profit, EBITDA slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of 72 million reais ($22 million) up from a net loss of 308 million reais a year earlier.

Profit at GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, was more than a Thomson Reuters consensus of 32 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 9.6 percent to 411 million reais, below a consensus estimate of 530 million reais.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
