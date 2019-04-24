Company News
April 24, 2019 / 9:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian food retailer GPA posts 12.4% growth in 1st qtr gross revenue

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , one of Brazil’s largest food retailers, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, on Wednesday posted first-quarter gross revenue of 13.8 billion reais ($3.46 billion), up 12.4% from the year-ago period, helped by major gains in its wholesale unit.

In a like-for-like basis, total gross sales at GPA, as the company is known, grew by 7.5% year-on-year, excluding calendar factors. Its Assaí wholesale division recorded a 10.7 percent rise in same-store sales, while the retail division which includes the Extra and Pão de Açúcar brands posted 4.8% growth.

$1 = 3.9911 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below