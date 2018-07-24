Brazil's GPA beats profit estimates due to tax benefit recognition

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - GPA, one of Brazil’s largest food retailers, reported quarterly results that soared past profit estimates on Tuesday, due in significant part to the recognition of massive tax credits.

In a securities filing, GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, posted second-quarter net income of 526 million reais ($140 million), up over 350 percent from the same period a year ago, and well above a Reuters consensus estimate of 150 million reais. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Leslie Adler)