SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA hit quarterly profit estimates on Monday, as sales at its cash-and-carry wholesale format stores continued to drive growth.

In a securities filing, GPA, controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, reported fourth-quarter net income of 215 million reais ($66.5 million), roughly in line with a Reuters consensus estimate of 218 million reais ($67.41 million). ($1 = 3.2339 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery)