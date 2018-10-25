FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's GPA reports rise in quarterly profit, EBITDA

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA posted a net income of 138 million reais ($37.2 million) in the third quarter, up 37 percent from the same period a year ago, but below the expectations of some analysts.

In a securities filing, the retailer, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 611 million reais, up 49 percent from the same period a year ago, but below the Reuters consensus estimate of 657 million reais.

$1 = 3.71 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese

