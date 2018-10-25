Brazil's GPA reports rise in quarterly profit, EBITDA

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA posted a net income of 138 million reais ($37.2 million) in the third quarter, up 37 percent from the same period a year ago, but below the expectations of some analysts.

In a securities filing, the retailer, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 611 million reais, up 49 percent from the same period a year ago, but below the Reuters consensus estimate of 657 million reais.