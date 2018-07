BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Net revenue at Brazil’s GPA rose 10.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to 11.775 billion reais ($3 billion), the major food retailer said in a securities filing on Friday.

Same-store sales, a measure of sales at stores open for at least 12 months, grew 5.4 percent, the company said. ($1 = 3.88 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)