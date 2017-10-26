UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA boosted by profitability of Assai division

(Adds details of earnings, sales figures)

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA beat third-quarter profit forecasts on Thursday as its Assai “cash-and-carry” division opened stores and improved profitability.

GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , reported a net profit of 72 million reais (22 million) in the quarter, up from a 308 million loss a year ago, according to a securities filing. The average estimate in a Thomson Reuters survey was for a 32 million reais profit.

The swing to profit was driven by the strong performance of GPA’s Assai stores, which contributed 36 percent more to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) than a year earlier on improving gross profit margins.

EBITDA as a whole dropped 9.6 percent from the same period last year to 411 million reais, below a Reuters estimate of 530 million reais due to restructuring expenses and variation on the value of property and equipment in GPA’s traditional formats.

GPA, like its arch rival Grupo Carrefour Brasil, has been betting big on the cash-and-carry format, which offers a wholesale experience to final consumers, as a three-year recession has pushed Brazilians to aggressively seek discounts.

As with Carrefour, the move appears to be paying off, and revenue has outpaced inflation in recent quarters.

Earlier in October, GPA said sales at its Assai cash-and-carry stores open for at least 12 months, a measure known as same-store-sales, grew 7.7 percent. Same-store sales in the retailer’s more traditional formats rose 0.6 percent, amid slowly improving consumer confidence.

A bigger-than-expected 4.5 percent drop in food prices in the quarter also weighed on revenue at GPA’s Extra and Pão de Açucar traditional grocery stores.