FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA boosted by profitability of Assai division
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Exclusive
Politics
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA boosted by profitability of Assai division

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of earnings, sales figures)

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA beat third-quarter profit forecasts on Thursday as its Assai “cash-and-carry” division opened stores and improved profitability.

GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , reported a net profit of 72 million reais (22 million) in the quarter, up from a 308 million loss a year ago, according to a securities filing. The average estimate in a Thomson Reuters survey was for a 32 million reais profit.

The swing to profit was driven by the strong performance of GPA’s Assai stores, which contributed 36 percent more to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) than a year earlier on improving gross profit margins.

EBITDA as a whole dropped 9.6 percent from the same period last year to 411 million reais, below a Reuters estimate of 530 million reais due to restructuring expenses and variation on the value of property and equipment in GPA’s traditional formats.

GPA, like its arch rival Grupo Carrefour Brasil, has been betting big on the cash-and-carry format, which offers a wholesale experience to final consumers, as a three-year recession has pushed Brazilians to aggressively seek discounts.

As with Carrefour, the move appears to be paying off, and revenue has outpaced inflation in recent quarters.

Earlier in October, GPA said sales at its Assai cash-and-carry stores open for at least 12 months, a measure known as same-store-sales, grew 7.7 percent. Same-store sales in the retailer’s more traditional formats rose 0.6 percent, amid slowly improving consumer confidence.

A bigger-than-expected 4.5 percent drop in food prices in the quarter also weighed on revenue at GPA’s Extra and Pão de Açucar traditional grocery stores.

$1 = 3.29 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.