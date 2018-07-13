UPDATE 1-GPA's quarterly revenue surges despite Brazil truckers strike

(Adds details on sales performance, company comments)

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Retailer GPA reported a 10.4 percent gain in quarterly revenue on Friday, as growth in its Assai wholesale-style stores more than offset the impact of an 11-day truckers’ strike that hit many sectors of Brazil’s economy.

The company, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , said revenue rose to 11.775 billion reais ($3 billion) in the quarter through June from a year ago. Same-store sales, a key measure of sales at stores open for at least 12 months, grew 5.4 percent in the period.

Broken down by segment, same-store sales at the Assai division, which offers final customers a wholesale experience, climbed 4.7 percent, while sales at the company’s more traditional Multivarejo format climbed 5.8 percent.

GPA has opened 20 new Assai stores over the past year, amid the growing popularity in Brazil of large stores that sell goods in large quantities to smaller retailers as well as consumers.

Within the Multivarejo division, the company’s flagship Pao de Acucar brand was the top performer, with same store sales climbing some 7.9 percent.

The company attributed the growth in the Multivarejo division in part to the continued rollout of loyalty programs and efforts to boost online sales, a focus of the firm, particularly since GPA shook up its leadership in February.

Overall, the trucking strike in May decreased sales by 0.7 percent, with the Assai division harder hit than more traditional formats, the company said.

Still, a number of one-time events such as the World Cup soccer championship helped sales, as Brazilians stocked up. As in all second quarters, Mothers’ Day and Brazil’s ‘festas juninas’ winter festival season also helped sales.