Main risk facing Mexico is closing the economy-minister

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, July 23 (Reuters) - The main risk facing Mexico is that it closes its economy and allows the economic integration of the last two-and-a-half decades to unwind, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday.

“The biggest risk is that instead of moving forward with an agenda of opening and integration, we move backwards, closing our economy and really undoing what we’ve built in the last two and a half decades,” Guajardo told reporters in the western city of Puerto Vallarta. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Dave Graham)