July 23, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico says S.Korea seeking associate membership of Pacific Alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Monday that South Korea had initiated the process of seeking associate membership of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

The ministry said on Twitter that Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had welcomed South Korea’s decision to apply for associate membership of the bloc, whose leaders are meeting in the western Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta this week.

Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Canada were last year admitted as associate members by the alliance, which comprises Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

