Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc said here on Thursday it plans to buy Pacific Biosciences of California Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Illumina’s offer of $8 per Pacific share represents a premium of about 77 percent to Pacific’s Thursday close. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)