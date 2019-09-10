Australia's Pacific Energy receives superior rival takeover offer

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Pacific Energy Ltd said it had received a takeover bid from a consortium managed by domestic fund manager Infrastructure Capital Group and Canada’s OPTrust, which trumps a previous offer for the power generator.

The offer of A$1.085 per share in cash values Pacific Energy’s equity at about A$470 million ($322.1 million) with an implied enterprise value of A$535 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In July, Pacific had received an A$419.3 million takeover offer from Australian fund manager QIC Private Capital. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)