MOVES-Pacific Asset Management hires Paul McLernon as COO
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
October 9, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 11 days ago

MOVES-Pacific Asset Management hires Paul McLernon as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pacific Asset Management (PAM), the asset management arm of Pacific Investments Group, said it appointed Paul McLernon as its chief operating officer and Ben Sears as head of UK adviser strategy.

McLernon, who will join in November, comes from Pensato Capital LLP, while Sears joined in late September from Shore Capital.

PAM also said it its new Emerging Markets Long Only UCITS fund will launch in November and will be called Pacific North of South EM All Cap Equity. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

