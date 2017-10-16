Groups sue PG&E, allege California power station endangering salmon

San Francisco-based Pacific Gas & Electric has been hit with a citizens’ lawsuit by two environmental groups alleging that a hydroelectric power plant it owns in Northern California has destroyed habitat for endangered and threatened fish species.

Filed on Friday in Oakland, California federal court, the lawsuit by California River Watch and Coast Action Group seeks an injunction requiring PG&E to stop operations that destroy endangered fish and mitigate harm already caused to their habitat.

