UPDATE 2-Brazil's Via Varejo replaces CEO to accelerate turnaround

By Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The board of Via Varejo SA , looking to assure the sale of the Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer, has replaced recently appointed Chief Executive Flavio Dias after a year of lukewarm results and a rocky stock performance.

Taking Dias’ place, the company’s board said in a securities filing on Monday, will be his predecessor, Peter Paul Estermann, who had served as CEO until February. Estermann is now CEO of food retailer GPA, which holds a major stake in Via Varejo, and he will remain in that post while once again running Via Varejo.

In the filing, the board said Estermann needed to bring about a quick improvement of Via Varejo’s profitability. Results have disappointed in recent quarters as the company has struggled to integrate its online and offline channels and smoothly expand online operations.

GPA and Via Varejo are ultimately controlled by French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, which has been trying to unload Via Varejo for almost two years reduce its hefty debt load.

On Monday, GPA said it could sell its full stake in the appliance retailer through trades on the Sao Paulo stock exchange by the end of 2019, if it does not find a strategic buyer.

The first step in this strategy will be the sale of a 3.86 percent stake through a block trade on Dec. 27.

Via Varejo’s shares have tumbled 46 percent year-to-date, even while some of its e-commerce-heavy peers have registered significant gains. Its shares were off 6.1 percent in mid-morning trade, by far the biggest mover on Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index.

Members of the board had internally expressed frustration with management’s offline and online integration efforts as early as September, according to two sources with direct knowledge of board thinking.

“Via Varejo is accelerating the process of finalizing the measures that will allow the integration of all offline and online commercial operations,” the company said in the securities filing.