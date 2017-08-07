FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Paddy Power names new CEO to succeed Corcoran
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 5 days ago

Paddy Power names new CEO to succeed Corcoran

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Paddy Power Betfair said on Monday it has appointed Peter Jackson as its new chief executive to replace Breon Corcoran, who is stepping down from the role he took up in February last year when Paddy Power merged with online betting exchange Betfair.

The company also said on Monday it expected underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation expenses (EBITDA) this year of between 445 million pounds and 465 million pounds ($580-607 million)

The company reported underlying EBITDA of 400 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7661 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.