FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 13, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based PAG is planning a new Asia private equity fund, adding to a massive pool of private equity money readied for acquisitions in the region, six people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

PAG aims to raise as much as $6 billion with the new fund, its third and its largest to date, two of the people said. The firm raised $3.6 billion with its second Asian fund in 2016.

PAG has not yet formalised the fund size or the fundraising schedule, they said, adding that the plan is subject to change.

A spokesman for PAG said the information is incorrect but declined to comment further. The people declined to be identified as the fundraising plan was confidential. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.