Jan 14 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported a 15.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, driven by strong hiring in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The company’s profit from the UK region was up 2.1 percent in the quarter, a second consecutive quarter of growth, despite continued Brexit uncertainty, PageGroup said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)