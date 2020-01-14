Industrials
January 14, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

PageGroup reports drop in gross profit

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a small drop in gross profit in the fourth quarter as it grappled with economic and political uncertainty in China, the UK and France, while a weaker pound also dented earnings.

Gross profit in the quarter fell 0.4% to 205.6 million pounds ($266.70 million) on a constant currency basis. The company said swings in foreign exchange rates hit its gross profit by 4.6 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7709 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

