PageGroup's quarterly profit up 11.7 pct

April 10(Reuters) - Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported an 11.7 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit driven by strong hiring in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s profit from the UK region was up 1.7 percent in the quarter while growth in Greater China slowed due to uncertainty around trade tariffs.

PageGroup, which competes with other stock market listed firms including Robert Walters, SThree and Hays , also said growth in France had slowed, blaming ‘gilets jaunes’ protests for “impacting candidate confidence”.