Healthcare
July 9, 2020 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Recruiter PageGroup cuts more jobs, profit slumps

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup said on Thursday it laid off another 326 employees in May and June, while reporting a 47.4% slump in second-quarter profit, as companies refrained from hiring employees during the coronavirus crisis.

Gross profit for three months ended June 30 came in at 118.3 million pounds ($149.53 million), compared with 224.7 million pounds last year.

The company, which operates in 36 countries, had announced plans in April to shed 250 staff and cut directors’ pay by 20%.

$1 = 0.7911 pounds Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below