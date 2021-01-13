Recruiter PageGroup Q4 profit slumps 20% as pandemic continues to bite

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit, hit by weaker performance across all its operating regions due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Gross profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 165.4 million pounds ($226.22 million), compared with 205.6 million pounds reported a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7312 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)