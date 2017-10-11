FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 6:29 AM / in 9 days

Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

The British company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said group gross profit rose to 177.3 million pounds ($234 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 158.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts on average expect it to achieve an operating profit of 113 million pounds for the year to Dec. 31, according to a company-compiled consensus.

$1 = 0.7579 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

