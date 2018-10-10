FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Britain's PageGroup sees FY profit above forecasts

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct 10 from Oct 9)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc said it expected 2018 operating profit to be marginally ahead of market forecasts, after its third-quarter gross profit jumped 17.2 percent.

PageGroup, which places people in 25 sectors including, banking and financial services and oil and gas, said group gross profit rose to 207.7 million pounds ($273.5 million) in the quarter, up from 177.2 million pounds a year earlier, helped by growth across all its regions. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
