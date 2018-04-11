FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 6:42 AM / in 7 hours

UK recruiter PageGroup's Q1 profit rises on overseas markets strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter gross profit as growth in international markets more than offset a steep drop in earnings from the UK.

The company, which finds candidates mainly to fill permanent positions rather than temporary roles, said gross profit rose 10.3 percent to 187.7 million pounds ($266.4 million) in the first quarter ended March 31.

Gross profit grew 12.3 percent on a constant currency basis.

However, quarterly gross profit in the UK fell 7.1 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent decline reported in the fourth quarter.

“Brexit related uncertainty continued to impact confidence, particularly within our Michael Page business, which was down 10 percent,” PageGroup said.

$1 = 0.7045 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

