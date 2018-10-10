UPDATE 1-PageGroup sees full-year profit above forecasts, cites UK rebound

(Adds CEO comment, results)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PageGroup Plc expects 2018 operating profit to be slightly ahead of market forecasts, as the recruitment firm saw robust hiring activity across all major regions in the third quarter and as Britain had a major rebound.

PageGroup said third-quarter gross profit from Europe, the Middle East and Africa - its largest market - jumped nearly 19.3 percent, while profit from the UK rose 0.8 percent, returning to growth after five quarters.

“In our six large, proven markets, the UK returned to growth ... despite continued Brexit related uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham said in a statement on Wednesday.

PageGroup, which operates in 36 countries and generates about a fifth of its gross profit in Britain, had said in 2017 that weakness in Britain could last two years.

PageGroup, which places people in 25 sectors including, banking and financial services and oil and gas, said group gross profit rose 17.2 percent to 207.7 million pounds ($273.5 million) in the quarter, up from 177.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Brexit uncertainties have caused jitters across the jobs market, and PageGroup, which competes with SThree, Robert Walters and Hays, said growth in Britain was despite Brexit and political anxiety hurting confidence.

A Reuters survey found that only 630 UK-based finance jobs had been shifted from London, a global hub for financial services, or created overseas ahead of Brexit. The survey also found that departure from the bloc without agreeing a deal with the EU could hit 5,766 jobs.

However, surveys also showed that Britain’s businesses are suffering from Brexit-related uncertainty and recruitment difficulties had mounted. ($1 = 0.7595 pounds)