Aug 7 (Reuters) - Global recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported higher first-half pretax profit, boosted by a rise in hiring from Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

The company, which focuses on placing candidates mainly in permanent rather than temporary jobs, said profit rose 10.9% to 74.6 million pounds ($90.68 million) in the six-month period ended June 30, while gross profit from the UK fell 0.3%. ($1 = 0.8226 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)