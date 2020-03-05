Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Recruiter PageGroup warns of coronavirus hit to earnings

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup said on Thursday gross profit fell by 3% in the first two months of 2020, mainly hurt by the coronavirus outbreak and expects to be hit further by the fast-spreading virus.

The company, which employs around 550 people across nine offices in China, reported operating profit for 2019 of 146.7 million pounds ($188.92 million), in line with its expectation of between 140 million pounds to 150 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

