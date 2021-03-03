Recruiter PageGroup's annual profit tumbles 90%

March 3 (Reuters) - Global recruitment firm PageGroup on Wednesday reported an almost 90% slump in annual profit, dented by tepid performances in all its regions as most companies remained cautious about hiring employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which operates in 36 countries, said pretax profit for the year came in at 15.5 million pounds ($21.62 million), compared with a profit of 144.2 million pounds last year.