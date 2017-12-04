FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's PagSeguro considers IPO in New York -sources
December 4, 2017 / 9:42 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Brazil's PagSeguro considers IPO in New York -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor PagSeguro Internet Ltda is considering an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2018 in New York, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

PagSeguro, which provides online and mobile payment services for Brazilian companies, has been in talks with Goldman Sachs & Co for an IPO since earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Universo Online, PagSeguro’s controlling shareholder, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
