Industrials
June 25, 2020 / 6:53 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines to ground pilots for 'dubious' licences

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be grounding nearly 150 out of its 426 pilots, amid an inquiry that they hold “dubious” licences, a company spokesman said.

The decision comes at a time when an initial inquiry into a PIA plane crash was presented before the parliament by the country’s aviation minister, who also highlighted irregularities at the national carrier.

A PIA Airbus A320 crashed on May 22 in the southern city of Karachi, killing all but two of those aboard.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Asif Shahzad

