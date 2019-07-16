Industrials
July 16, 2019 / 2:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan re-opens airspace for civil aviation

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect, its aviation authority said on Tuesday following months of restrictions imposed in the wake of a standoff with neighbouring India earlier this year.

“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published on the authority’s website. An official at the authority reached by telephone confirmed that the change was in effect. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

