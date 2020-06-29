Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, four killed - police

KARACHI, Pakistan, June 29 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday and four assailants were killed, police said.

The gunmen attacked the building with grenades and guns, media reported. The building is in a high security zone and also houses the head offices of many private banks.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters

It was not immediately clear if there are more assailants at large.