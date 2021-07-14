Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate a bus blast that killed at least 10 people, including Chinese nationals, on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.

Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

At least 10 people, including at least six Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)