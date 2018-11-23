Blast at market in northwestern Pakistan kills at least 8 people

Dera Ismial Khan, Pakistan, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A blast at a crowded market in a town in Pakistan’s northwest killed at least 8 people on Friday and wounded 20 others, a local government official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast in the northwestern Orakzai district.

“Eight people have been killed and over 20 are injured. We are checking on further details,” local government official Mutahir Zeb told Reuters.

The blast occurred around the same time as three attackers attempted to storm the Chinese Consulate in the southern port city of Karachi in an unrelated incident in which two police officials were killed. The Karachi attack was claimed by the ethnic insurgent Baloch Liberation Army. (Reporting by Saud Mehsud; Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Neil Fullick)