QUETTA, Pakistan, April 12 (Reuters) - A bomb hidden among bags of potatoes at a Pakistani market killed at least 16 people, half of them ethnic Hazaras, officials said, in an attack apparently aimed at minority Shi’ite Muslims.

At least 30 people were wounded in the blast in the southwestern city of Quetta, capital of Baluchistan province, officials said. (Reporting by Gul Yousafzai; Writing by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Nick Macfie)