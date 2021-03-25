Pakistan hires banks for three-tranche dollar bond sale - document

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan has hired a group of banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a triple-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, a document showed on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and BOC International will hold calls with fixed income investors starting on Thursday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A benchmark issuance comprising tenors of five, 10 and 30 years will follow, subject to market conditions. Tranches of benchmark size are usually at least $500 million. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)