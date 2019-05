ISLAMABAD, May 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 150 basis points to 12.25% on Monday, citing inflationary pressures, exchange rate depreciation and an elevated fiscal deficit

The increase follows a preliminary agreement last week with the International Monetary Fund for a $6 billion loan that is expected to come with tough conditions, including pressure for higher interest rates. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Editing by Robert Birsel)