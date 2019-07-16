Pakistan central bank raises key interest rate to 13.25%

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday to 13.25%, citing increased inflationary pressures and a likely near-term rise in prices from higher utility costs.

The move follows this month’s accord with the International Monetary Fund over a $6 billion loan package that comes with tough conditions aimed at cutting Pakistan’s substantial fiscal and current account deficits and bolstering its shrinking currency reserves. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Richard Borsuk)