Market News
July 16, 2019 / 11:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan central bank raises key interest rate to 13.25%

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday to 13.25%, citing increased inflationary pressures and a likely near-term rise in prices from higher utility costs.

The move follows this month’s accord with the International Monetary Fund over a $6 billion loan package that comes with tough conditions aimed at cutting Pakistan’s substantial fiscal and current account deficits and bolstering its shrinking currency reserves. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

