February 3, 2020 / 2:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan resumes flights with China

Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Monday said it is resuming flights to and from China, days after it suspended them due to a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

Pakistan had suspended operations on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global health emergency.

“We are resuming flight operations with China, a China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at 9 am at Islamabad International Airport on Monday,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by text message.

A growing number of airlines have suspended flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak and shrinking demand. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

