May 24, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Pakistan doubles size of currency swap agreement with China - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies that increase is for currency swap, not credit line)

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (Reuters) - China has increased the size of a currency swap agreement with Pakistan by 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), two Pakistani central bank sources said on Thursday, with cash earmarked for boosting fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Two State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sources told Reuters that the currency swap agreement between SBP and China’s central bank has been hiked to 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) from 10 billion yuan.

“This arrangement has been finalised,” said one SBP source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A second source confirmed the agreement and the figures.

$1 = 6.3757 Chinese yuan Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet

