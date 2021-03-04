Pakistan suspends flagship cricket tournament after COVID-19 cases among teams

LAHORE, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan is suspending its flagship cricket tournament that started last month after seven team personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the cricket board said in a statement on Thursday.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount,” the statement said, adding the decision to suspend the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect was made following a meeting with the team owners.

It added that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which started on Feb. 20. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Editing by Himani Sarkar)