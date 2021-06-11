Pakistan sets average inflation target of 8% for FY21/22 -document

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan set an average inflation target of 8% for FY2021/22, according to budget documents presented to parliament on Friday.

“Average inflation during 2021-22 is projected at 8 percent on the basis of expected adjustments in energy tariffs and transmission of high global food commodity prices and intermediate goods,” the document said.

Pakistan’s finance minister on Friday presented the country’s annual budget for FY2021-22. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Editing by Peter Graff)