ISLAMABAD, June 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan set its economic growth target at 4.8% for financial year 2021-22, the country’s finance minister said on Friday as he presented the annual budget.

“We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the next two to three years,” Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said as he addressed the budget session in parliament. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Edmund Blair)