UPDATE 2-Pakistan, in bailout deal with IMF, sets 4.8% GDP growth target for 2021/22

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan, in talks with the IMF about its $6 billion bailout programme, on Friday set a growth target at 4.8% of GDP for financial 2021-22 and a fiscal deficit target of 6.3%.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin set out the annual budget before parliament, with a total spending outlay of 8.4 trillion rupees ($53.93 billion).

Pakistan, neighbouring India to the east and Afghanistan and Iran to the west, surpassed growth projections in the current financial year despite suffering a third wave of COVID-19 infections. GDP growth was clocked provisionally at 3.96%, compared to a target of 2.1%, for FY2020-21.

“We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the next two to three years,” Tarin told parliament.

Pakistan’s economy suffered a 0.47% contraction in FY2019/20.

Tarin also announced the country would set a target of 5.8 trillion rupees ($37.24 billion) in revenue collection for FY2021/22.

Pakistan is currently in talks with the IMF as part of the sixth review of its 39-month bailout programme, which it entered in 2019.

The revenue target has been a key topic in negotiations, and Tarin has said the IMF and Pakistani government debated ways to achieve the target, which is 23% higher than the current year’s expected collection.

The budget document shared with Reuters said one of the main objectives was to continue with the IMF programme, even as Pakistan looks for the easing of some restructuring targets.

The document also says the budget seeks to strike a “balance between fiscal deficits due to COVID-19 and boosting growth of the economy”.

Tarin said Pakistan’s economy had fared well despite the country being hit by a third wave of infections, which subsided just last month.

Pakistan has earmarked $1.1 billion for procuring COVID-19 vaccines, Tarin said.

The country has registered a total of 938,737 infections and 21,576 COVID-19-related deaths. It has administered 10,496,228 doses of vaccines and aims to inoculate 70 million people by December.