Pakistan removes two deputy governors of central bank

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s new government has removed two deputy governors of its central bank, its top spokesman said on Thursday, calling their appointments “illegal”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said both officials of the State Bank of Pakistan had been appointed by fugitive former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

“The illegal appointments made by Ishaq Dar, the people involved in those are being removed,” Chaudhry told a news briefing.

Dar was removed from office by the Supreme Court in 2017 during the tenure of the previous government, on the grounds that he had assets exceeding his legally declared income. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)