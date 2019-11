DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The government of Pakistan raised 575 million dirhams ($156.56 million) through a syndicated financing arranged by Ajman Bank, an Islamic lender based in the United Arab Emirates.

The one-year Islamic loan saw the participation of a number of regional and international banks, Ajman Bank said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)