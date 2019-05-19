Exploration at Kekra-1 well off Pakistan abandoned - spokesman

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 19 (Reuters) - Exploration activities at the Kekra-1 well off the coast of southern Pakistan has been abandoned after no reserves of oil or gas were found, the spokesman for Oil and Gas Development Co Ltf, the Pakistani partner in the project said.

“The oil exploration well will be plugged and abandoned,” said Ahmed Lax, spokesman for OGDC, which was part of the group behind the exploration, along with Italy’s ENI SpA and Exxon Mobile Corp.