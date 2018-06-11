FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 10:39 AM / 2 days ago

Pakistan Eurobonds fall after rupee slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Eurobonds fell on Monday following what traders said appeared to be the country’s third currency devaluation in seven months.

The 2027-maturing bond fell 0.75 cents to trade at 89.76 cents - the first time the bond had slipped below the 90 cent mark, Thomson Reuters data showed. A 2025 bond fell 0.61 cents as well, to its lowest level since February 2016.

Pakistan’s economy is forecast to expand by close to 6 percent this year which would be the fastest pace in more than a decade.

A widening current account deficit, however, has fuelled speculation it will need its second International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout since 2013. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
