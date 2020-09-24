TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $119 mln to $12,701.6 week ending Sept 18

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $119 million to $12,701.6 million in the week ending Sept 18, compared to $12,820.4 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 18 Held by the State $12,701.6 mln $12,820.4 mln -0.9 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,202.1 mln $7,138.6 mln 0.8 commercial banks Total $19,903.7 mln $19,959.0 mln -0.2 The reserves fell to 12,701.6 million due to government external debt repayments, central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)