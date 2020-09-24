Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $119 mln to $12,701.6 week ending Sept 18

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $119 million to $12,701.6 million in
the week ending Sept 18, compared to $12,820.4 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Sept 18                     
 Held by the State  $12,701.6 mln   $12,820.4 mln     -0.9
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,202.1 mln    $7,138.6 mln       0.8
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $19,903.7 mln   $19,959.0 mln     -0.2
      The reserves fell to 12,701.6 million due to government
external debt repayments, central bank said on Thursday.  
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up